For Valentine's, Dubai is the place to be!

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) With Valentine's weekend make this day of love special for your significant others - whether that's your BFF crew longing for a getaway, the family group that needs a break from each other or your better half who definitely deserves to be spoiled, with a getaway to Dubai.

Dubai is just a short (and not to mention cheap) flight away and with the city ensuring the highest safety protocols and standards, it's the most seamless option for a weekend getaway! Most recently, it was ranked third among the top 10 safest cities to travel to in 2021.

If you're still undecided, take into consideration that all Dubai-air carriers are also offering travellers free Covid cover - nothing says 'bargain in 2021' like free health cover! Now that you're sold, take a look at the curated lists below and get booking!

There may be plenty of ways to express love, but none speak louder than fine dining. Set at the end of the pier at Al Qasr Hotel with breathtaking views across the Arabian Gulf, Pierchic offers a stunning 'over-the-water' dining experience like no other. Indulge in the restaurant's delicious Mediterranean seafood menu with fresh catch and sustainably sourced produce delivered to the restaurant daily.

Music, Instagrammable views of the Burj Al Arab and of course, a sweetheart to enjoy Summersalt Beach Club with, this is definitely what a perfect lunch date looks like!

Head to At.mosphere, which rests on level 122 of the world's tallest building- the Burj Khalifa- to experience stunning views along with a delectable modern European menu and set the bar high!

However, when it comes to romance, no one beats the French. Carrying the legacy forward is Blue Blanc Oysters & Grills, with its French-inspired vintage decor and a floor to ceiling lavender garden to complement your culinary experience at this stunning restaurant.

Finally, to fill your day with 'magic', there is one place that should be on your 'must-go' list- Thiptara. Thai for 'magic at the water', Thiptara's authentic food and uninterrupted views of The Dubai Fountain will make your evening perfect.

Blessed by Cupid, Valentine's this year falls on a Sunday, so for all accommodation needs, stay at some of Dubai's top hotels, that truly set the tone for an eventful weekend.

Set in the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha Desert Resort gives you a chance to experience the serenity of the desert and splendour of the surrounding dunes.

Anantara The Palm, Dubai Resort and its majestic Anantara Spa will give you all the love that you need in the form of relaxing massages and exotic therapies. Pamper yourself with 24-hour private butler service, luxurious lounges and extraordinary experiences at Atlantis, because there's no love greater than self-love!

Finally, to truly make this weekend a 360-degree celebration, don't forget to pack in some exciting experiences.

Catch picture-perfect views of Dubai as you sail across the city's iconic landmarks on a luxury yacht and share another sunset with your loved one or take a trek at the rugged mountains of Hatta, and let Dubai make your weekend truly magical!

