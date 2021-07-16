Forays by Taliban in Afghanistan being observed closely in Pakistan

An editorial on Thursday in Pakistan publication 'Jasarat' described the "US military defeat in Afghanistan as also the defeat of the entire Western powers".It further noted that "the humiliating retreat of the USA. the world's most powerful colonial and imperialistic power from Afghanistan was an important event in human history. and that the most expensive war in American history did not achieve its goals. Faith has defeated technology."According to the editorial, "the biggest lesson of American defeat in Afghanistan is that even if a small group believes in the power of Allah...., it will win and succeed."Earlier, the Express Daily reposed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Jul) district Quetta Chief Shaikh Ul Hadis Maulana Abdul Rafiq's statement that only the Taliban deserved the credit for defeating the US, while the entire world including Pakistan was supporting the US.The Maulana proclaimed that the Taliban had proved that nothing could stand against the Islamic faith and ideology and the US would never be forgiven for attacking a poor country and using deadly weapons against innocent civilians. It was underlined that the "Taliban alone had turned the arrogance of US into dust."Express Daily also reported another Jul (Nazaryati) Balochistan provincial chief Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni calling for meetings and programmes to be organised in all districts of the province to celebrate the victories of the "Emirate-e-Islamia" Afghanistan (The Taliban) and a conference in Quetta on October 14 for the "martyrs". He directed all district units to prepare for these programmes, noting that 'the Mujahedeen have defeated the demonic powers.' Afghan-Taliban even held (July 14) a rally in Quetta to celebrate their seizure of the "Chaman border crossing" with people on motorcycles and cars openly carrying "Emirate-e-Islamia" flags. A similar rally was also organised earlier by the Taliban in Peshawar city.However, Pashtun leaders have criticised the presence of Afghan-Taliban in the main cities. Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, Deputy Chairman PKMAP (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party) tweeted on social media that, "Pakistan is denying to the world for last four decades of interfering in Afghanistan's internal matters but actually they are doing so and playing a double game".In a similar vein, Pasthun Parliamentarian Mohsin Dawar also termed the rally as 'state sponsored', noting that free movement of `Taliban terrorists' in different parts of Pakistan including Quetta was not possible without the state's consent.Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wall Khan too described the emergence of 'Taliban in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as 'very disturbing pointed out that Pakistan wot making a grave mistake of repeating history by welcoming Tehrik-i-Taliban in GB.Khan warned that the enemies of peace and resources of Pakhtuns, including elites from Punjab, the Taliban and the Pakistan government were uniting together against the Pakhtuns. According to him, those who arc declaring Afghanistan the graveyard of the governments should listen carefully that now Afghanistan will prove to be a graveyard for the powers who are supporting terrorists and dreaming of conquering Afghanistan. He further held that Pakistan had to recognize the sovereignty of Afghanistan and change its policy towards Afghanistan. (ANI)