Forced to drink urine by police, alleges Karnataka Dalit youth

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a Dalit youth from the Mudigere area of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka was allegedly forced to drink urine inside a police station.



The incident occurred earlier this month in Gonibeedu Police Station near Mudigere where a sub-inspector allegedly abused a Dalit youth and forced him to drink urine of another man during interrogation.

The matter came to light after the man named Puneet wrote to Karnatak DGP Praveen Sood and sought action against the sub-inspector and other policemen.

According to Puneet, he was taken to the police station on May 10 over the allegation by villagers that he was in contact with a woman who had eloped with another man.

"I was taken to the police station and beaten up. My hands and legs were tied. I was thirsty and asked for water. The cops made a man urinate on me and they said that If I wanted to get out I would have to lick the urine from the floor. I did so and was released," Puneet told ANI.

The youth further alleged that police not just thrashed him but also abused the Dalit community.

"The cops also abused my Dalit community while beating me up in the lock up. They treated me badly for the allegation made against me which is false. I had myself called the police to get protection from villagers, but the police behaved brutally towards me," Puneet alleged.

A complaint has also been filed against the sub-inspector and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Akshay M Hakay, Superintendent of Police, Chikmagalur said, "A departmental enquiry will be held based on the complaint and allegations made against the sub-inspector. For now, the sub-inspector has been transferred to another place."

Meanwhile, Puneet has also written a letter to the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai and the Human Rights Commission seeking justice. (ANI)

