Forces of darkness at play, says Goa Archbishop on Covid surge

Panaji, April 3 (IANS) Goa Archbishop Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao on Saturday warned about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and "forces of darkness" at play in the country, in his message to Goa on the eve of Easter Sunday.

"Like last year, this year too we are celebrating Easter at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold our world to ransom, with its trail of suffering, mourning and death. We also see forces of darkness at play in various parts of the world, including in our own country," Ferrao said.