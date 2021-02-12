Forces ready to stand up to China, PM Modi is not: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the situation in Eastern Ladakh and alleged that even if the armed forces are ready to stand up to Chinese, the Prime Minister is not.



He further termed the Prime Minister as a "coward who is spitting on the sacrifice of the army".

"Narendra Modi can't stand in front of China, he has given our land to them. Our Army is ready, the Air Force is ready, the Navy is ready, but the Prime Minister is not ready," the Congress leader said at a press conference here.

"The Defence Minister made a statement sheepishly instead of the Prime Minister. He is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it," the Congress MP added.

"Narendra Modi has given a piece of Bharat Mata to China. This is the reality," he alleged.

When asked if negotiations called for some 'give and take' in such matters, the Wayanad MP said, "The give is clear that we gave Finger 4, they are sitting in Depsang, Gogra and Hot Spring. What is the take? There is not take, only give, and the reason is clear. The PM can't stand before China."

He further asserted that it was the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country.

He also asked why Chinese troops had not withdrawn from the Kailash ranges, Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains.

"After our troops worked hard and captured the Kailash ranges, why have they been asked to move back? What has India got in return for this? The more important strategic area - Depsang plains, why have the Chinese not moved back? Why have they not withdrawn from Gogra and Hot Springs? Narendra Modi has given away Indian territory to China and has bowed his head before them," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday informed the Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," he had said.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. (ANI)