Forces that brought Imran Khan to power feeling uneasy: Opp leader over ISI chief appointment row

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the ruling PTI government, opposition leader and PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah stated that appointing the director-general of the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is the prerogative of the Pakistani army and political parties should refrain from commenting on it.



Shah made these comments after his release from jail after two years of incarceration in a case concerning assets beyond means, Dawn newspaper reported. His comments come as Pakistan is witnessing uncertainty over the past few days regarding the appointment of the new ISI chief.

The issue of appointment of the National Accountability Bureau chairman should also be resolved in accordance with the Constitution and legal procedure, Shah said. "Otherwise, another adverse situation may arise," he warned during a press conference.

Shah slammed Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for "disturbing national institutions, thus providing hostile external forces, as well as anti-state elements within the country, a chance to take advantage of the situation".

He even went on to claim that the "forces that brought Imran Khan and his party to power were now feeling uneasy" in the wake of indecision regarding appointments in the national institutions, Dawn reported.

In past weeks, Pakistan Prime Minister has described the "differences" between the political and military leadership regarding the appointment of the director-general of the ISI as "technical issues".

Khan, during a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee, had said that the issues would soon be resolved, Geo News reported citing sources. During the meeting, the Pakistan PM took the participants into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country. (ANI)

