Foreign currency worth Rs 1.3 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Customs officials, in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Wednesday seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.3 crore from a passenger trying to board a flight to Dubai.

Alerted by the Customs, CISF sleuths intercepted the passenger who was boarding flight 6E-8488 bound to Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He had concealed the foreign currency, including US dollars, Saudi and Omani riyals, Kuwaiti dinars and UAE dirhams, in packets of savouries in his baggage.