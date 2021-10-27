Foreign drug peddler held in K'taka, drugs worth Rs 20L seized

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian national, who was involved in drug peddling in the capital city, and recovered MDMA-ecstasy tablets worth Rs 20 lakh from him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), on Wednesday said the officials of city Crime Branch have conducted raids in the residence of the accused person on specific inputs and seized 200 MDMA-ecstasy tablets and 100 gram MDMA crystals, among others.