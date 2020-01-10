Foreign envoy delegation meet Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A delegation of 15 foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday met representatives of Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti Migrant Township on the outskirts of Jammu city.



Earlier in the day, the delegation also met civil society representatives and community leaders in Jammu. The envoy delegation, which had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, met political leaders and senior Army officials in Srinagar.

Envoys are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year.

The group of foreign envoys included those from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana.

This is the second time that a foreign delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the region was carved into two union territores.

Last year, a delegation of European Union MPs had visited the region to assess the situation. (ANI)

