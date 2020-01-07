Foreign envoys to visit Kashmir soon to review ground situation

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The central government will take a group of foreign envoys to Kashmir soon to show the ground situation of the Valley, diplomatic sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The upcoming tour is a follow up of the visit of the members of European Parliament (MEP) who visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.



Diplomatic sources said, "The foreign envoys' tour to Kashmir is followed by last year's tour to the region to learn about the ground situations there."

The government had stated earlier that full normalcy has returned in Kashmir.

The sources added that envoys from a diverse set of groupings and regions such as the European Union, Gulf countries, Latin America, ASEAN countries will be taken to Kashmir.

The foreign envoys will also interact with local villagers, sarpanches and other civil society members regarding the present situation there. (ANI)

