Foreign Ministers of G20 to meet in June end, India to participate in physical meeting

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Minister's meet in Italy later this month.



The physical meeting is slated to take place in Matera city. Italy will be the host of the G20 this year which will later hold the leader's summit in the month of October.

Previously, G20 was held virtually in 2020 under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus of last year's summit was to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

In the declaration, the leaders of the G20 had vowed to address the vulnerabilities revealed by this crisis, take the necessary steps to recover stronger and work to ensure that future generations are safer than we have been.

India is scheduled to host the Group of 20 Summit in 2023, a year later than what was decided earlier. (ANI)

