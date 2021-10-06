Foreign Secretary Shringla highlights PM Modi's US visit at India IDEAS Summit

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday (local time) highlighted Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the US and said PM Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and several contemporary regional and global issues during the visit.



During the virtual interaction with Deputy Secretary Sherman at India IDEAS Summit, Shringla said: "This was most evident during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the US for his first formal interactions with President Biden and Vice President Harris; and the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The visit took place in the context of the evolving regional situation in Afghanistan; continuing Covid-19 pandemic and its widespread impact; and in the run-up to the G20 and COP26 Summits later this year."

"The highlight of PM's successful visit to the US was his excellent meeting with President Biden, where they reviewed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and several contemporary regional and global issues," he said in a statement.

He also said that Prime Minister's meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris was substantive - with focus on emerging and critical technologies, climate, space, COVID pandemic and the healthcare sector.

During these interactions, there was a keen desire to build on the shared democratic values and increase our collaboration on regional and global issues. Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman's visit gave us an excellent opportunity to review the outcomes of PM's visit to the US - and the road ahead, he added.

The Foreign Secretary also said that US-India Business Council has proactively contributed to the India-US bilateral partnership, especially in advancing our economic and commercial ties.

"The close engagement between the two countries, at all levels of government and industry, and people to people linkages, has made it easier to develop a synergy of perspectives on emerging regional and global issues," he said.

"With strong bipartisan support in the US and across the political spectrum in India, and a solid foundation of shared democratic values we have built a substantive and robust economic agenda. There is an organic growth and momentum in the bilateral relations, given the deep stakes and investments in India-US relations by a multitude of stakeholders on both sides," he said in a statement.

The Foreign Secretary also said that the India-US relationship has a positive impact not only on our respective nations, but also in ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and a peaceful and prosperous world. (ANI)

