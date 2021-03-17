Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Italian envoy, welcomes Italy's accession to International Solar Alliance

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Italian Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca on Wednesday and welcomed the country's accession to the International Solar Alliance.



He also discussed Italy's G20 Presidency and Vaccine Maitri initiative under which India is using its vaccine production and delivery capacity to export doses to fight the crisis created by COVID-19 .

"Foreign Secretary met Italian Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca; welcomed Italy's accession to International Solar Alliance today and discussed Italy's G20 Presidency and VaccineMaitri," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

Italy at present holds the presidency of G20. ISA is an alliance of over 120 countries initiated by India, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

India has so far supplied 594.35 lakh doses of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine to 72 countries. Out of this, 81.25 lakh doses are on a grant basis. (ANI)

