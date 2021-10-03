Foreign Secretary Shringla visits iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance

Jaffna [Sri Lanka], October 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre on Sunday during his four-day visit to Sri Lanka.



The centre is built with Indian grant assistance.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance. The iconic, state of the art cultural centre will help people of Northern Province reconnect with their roots and in nurturing our shared cultural heritage," Indian Mission in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, officials from Civil Aviation Authority briefed Foreign Secretary about the development and rehabilitation of Palaly Airport.

Shringla had arrived in Jaffna earlier on Sunday. He was extended a warm welcome by the Chairman of Northern Provincial Council CVK Sivagnanam.

Foreign Secretary also visited the Oil Tank Farms at Trincomalee.

Lanka IOC briefed him about the development undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities for further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance Sri Lanka's energy security.

Shringla had arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on his four-day visit to the nation. (ANI)



