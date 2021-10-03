Foreign Secretary Shringla visits Lanka Oil Tank Farms in Trincomalee

Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the first day of the four-day visit to Sri Lanka, visited Lanka IOC (LIOC) tank farms in Trincomalee.



LIOC officials briefed him about the possibilities for further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance the energy security of the maritime country.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited the Oil Tank Farms at Trincomalee today. LIOC briefed him about the development undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities for further strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance SL's energy security," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Shringla on Saturday reached Sri Lanka's Colombo on his four-day visit to the nation.

Jayanath Colombage, Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley received Shringla upon his arrival in Colombo.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions.

Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy. (ANI)

