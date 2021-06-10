Foreign Secy releases commemorative stamps to mark 70th anniversary of India-Germany ties

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla released India-Germany at 70 years commemorative Postage Stamp with Secretary India Post and German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner. Highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-Germany Strategic partnership," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.Speaking at the event, Foreign Secretary said an important indicator of bilateral ties has been extensive cooperation between the two countries in dealing with COVID in areas of scientific research and health products supply.Shringla took the opportunity and thanked the Government and the people of Germany for the timely medical assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic."Germany has been one of our most important friends in the European Union. The recommencement of negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreement augurs well for the future of our economic ties," he added. (ANI)