Foreign Secy Shringla meets Biden's Principal Deputy NSA, discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

Washington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer on Friday and reviewed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.



The meeting took place in Washington DC, during Shringla's three-day official visit, where the situation in the Indo-Pacific region was also discussed.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a very useful exchange with Jon Finer, Principal Deputy NSA @WHNSC on further consolidating the India-US strategic partnership. They reviewed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific region," said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Shringla also interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on India's economic recovery and steps taken by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business and FDI across sectors.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of @USIBC on India's economic recovery and steps taken by Govt to facilitate ease of doing business and FDI across sectors," spokesperson said in another tweet.

In a separate interaction with reporters, Shringla said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely.

"US watching the situation (in Afghanistan) very closely...Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported-- so its role has to be seen in that context," the Foreign Secretary said. (ANI)

