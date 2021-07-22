Foreign Secy Shringla meets UNGA President-elect Abdulla Shahid, exchange views on strengthening ties

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid and exchanged views on further strengthening the ties between the two countries.



"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met President-Elect UNGA & Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid & conveyed India's support to his leadership of 76th UNGA as India looks forward to working with his team under his 'Presidency of Hope'. They also exchanged views on further strengthening India-Maldives ties," External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi for his official visit.

According to MEA, Abdulla Shahid will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Shahid will also share his vision for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Presidency through a virtual public address titled "Presidency of Hope: COVID Pandemic and Need for Reformed Multilateralism" on July 23 at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) premises at Sapru House, New Delhi.

This is Abdullah Shahid's first visit to any country after being elected president of the UNGA on June 7. (ANI)

