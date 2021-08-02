Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia drop by 10% in June

Jakarta, Aug 2 (IANS) Indonesia reported 140,850 foreign tourist arrivals in June, marking a 10 per cent drop, compared to the same month last year, the Central Agency of Statistics said on Monday.

The foreign tourist arrivals are yet to show any significant improvement compared to 2020 and 2019, due to the current lingering Covid-19 pandemic and other countries' travel bans to the Southeast Asian nation, Xinhua news agency quoted the Agency chief, Margo Yuwono, as saying at a virtual press conference.