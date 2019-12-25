Foreigners' Detention Centre meant for illegal immigrants: Karnataka Deputy CM Karjol

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister G Karjol on Tuesday said that the Foreigners' Detention Centre set up by the State government is meant for illegal immigrants and that it was the responsibility of the Home Department to identify and send them there.



"In Karnataka, there were 30 illegal immigrants, Social Welfare Department have made arrangements for their food and shelter. Our government has made a building for them, so they could have a good infrastructure. Its name is Foreigners' Detention Centre, it is for illegal immigrants, sending them to detention centre is the responsibility of the Home Department," Karjol told ANI when asked about reports of the State opening its first detention centre for illegal immigrants.

The centre has been set up by the Social Welfare Department in Nelamangala's Sondekoppa where 30 foreigners can be accommodated. It has a dormitory, kitchen, drinking water facility, toilets and also two watchtowers.

10 policemen have been deployed for security purpose and proper fencing has been done around the centre. (ANI)

