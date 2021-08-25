Forest department, MCG raze four dozen illegal farmhouses in Gurugram

According to the officials, this action was taken in compliance with the orders issued by the forest department.

Gurugram, Aug 25 (IANS) A joint team of the district forest department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) razed four dozen illegal farmhouses which were built in the Gwal Pahari area of Gurugram.

On Wednesday, a team of the forest department led by Range Officer Karambir Malik and MCG's Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Sanjog Sharma reached the Gwal Pahari area with three earthmovers and razed the illegal structures.

The team demolished the boundary walls and other structures of the farmhouses. Junior Engineers of the MCG Mehboob Ali and Hari Om and Patwari Sunil were also present during the demolition drive.

Apart from this, action against unauthorized constructions continued in MCG's Zone-4 area also. Acting on a complaint received through CM Window, the enforcement team of the Zone-4 area removed the occupation on the common road in Nirvana on Wednesday.

"Enforcement teams constituted on the instructions of MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja are taking continuous action against unauthorized constructions, illegal encroachments in their respective areas," said a statement of the MCG.

