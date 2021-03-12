Forest Essentials launches new make-up range

The collection comprises Som Rasa Silk Skin Tint, a luminous lightweight formula to enhance the complexion for buildable coverage, Noor Nikhar Cheek Tint providing a youthful flush of colour and Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum to help repair and restore lashes and brows to their original beauty.

Som Rasa Silk Skin Tint (Price Rs 2,750): The Som Rasa Silk Skin Tint is a lightweight formulation for facial adornment to softly blur out imperfections and replenish moisture. The base of this lightly textured and silky tint is enriched with freshly hand-pressed oils of Moringa, Almond, Sunflower and Green Tea. A ferment Oil Complex, this decoction helps ensure concentrated vitality to strengthen and protect the skin barrier, unlike other conventional, pore-clogging foundations.

Noor Nikhar Cheek Tint (Price: Rs 1,350) : The Noor Nikhaar Natural Cheek Tint is named after its beneficial qualities for the skin. 'Noor' translates to 'light' while 'Nikhaar' translates to 'glow'. The Noor Nikhaar Cheek Tint is a mousse-like blush, blended to specifically provide a youthful flush of colour to the skin. Mirroring the effect of a naturally sun-kissed look, this cheek tint enhances your original complexion. It is crafted with a melange of fresh Ayurvedic ingredients, herbs and pigments including that of Rose and Beet root, which are mixed with softening, hand-pressed oils of Sweet Almond and Moringa.

Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum (Price: Rs 1,225) The Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum naturally strengthens and fortifies the lashes and brows with nurturing Ayurvedic ingredients that lend a slight glossy finish. The name 'Nayantara' translates to sparkling eyes that shine with a nourished 'Ojas'. Enriched with pure Castor oil, Amla, Fenugreek, organic Beeswax, Ceramide III and Liquorice, a naturally effective ingredient complex, this serum protects the hair shaft from irritation while strengthening and thickening the hair shaft from the root.

