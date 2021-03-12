Forest Essentials launches new make-up range

The collection comprises Som Rasa Silk Skin Tint, a luminous lightweight formula to enhance the complexion for buildable coverage, Noor Nikhar Cheek Tint providing a youthful flush of colour and Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum to help repair and restore lashes and brows to their original beauty.
Noor Nikhar Cheek Tint (Price: Rs 1,350) : The Noor Nikhaar Natural Cheek Tint is named after its beneficial qualities for the skin. 'Noor' translates to 'light' while 'Nikhaar' translates to 'glow'. The Noor Nikhaar Cheek Tint is a mousse-like blush, blended to specifically provide a youthful flush of colour to the skin. Mirroring the effect of a naturally sun-kissed look, this cheek tint enhances your original complexion. It is crafted with a melange of fresh Ayurvedic ingredients, herbs and pigments including that of Rose and Beet root, which are mixed with softening, hand-pressed oils of Sweet Almond and Moringa.
Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum (Price: Rs 1,225) The Nayantara Clear Lash and Brow Serum naturally strengthens and fortifies the lashes and brows with nurturing Ayurvedic ingredients that lend a slight glossy finish. The name 'Nayantara' translates to sparkling eyes that shine with a nourished 'Ojas'. Enriched with pure Castor oil, Amla, Fenugreek, organic Beeswax, Ceramide III and Liquorice, a naturally effective ingredient complex, this serum protects the hair shaft from irritation while strengthening and thickening the hair shaft from the root.
