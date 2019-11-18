Forest rights certificates should be issued to those staying in state's forests since before Dec 13, 2000: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that tribals staying in the forests from before December 13, 2000 should get forest rights certificate.

"Our belief is that tribals who are staying in the forests from before December 13, 2000 should get forest rights certificates. Once the Supreme Court gives directions in this matter then the state government will act accordingly," Baghel told reporters here.



"The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court. This has happened due to government of India. Some PILs were filed in the Supreme Court where the union government did not answer. The states where there are forests and forest rights certificates are to be issued, answered on this issue," he added.

Earlier this year in June, Chief Minister Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to include Chhattisgarh Forest Rights Act, 2006 leaseholders in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY). (ANI)

