Formed govt to resolve farmers' issues: Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Maha's Deputy CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): NCP's Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday said that the NCP chose to go with the BJP for government formation in the state so that the problems faced by the farmers are resolved at the earliest.

"After results, no government was formed. There are many problems including that of farmers and if a government is formed then these issues would be resolved at the earliest. That's why we have decided to form the government and taken this decision," Pawar told ANI after taking oath.



In what can be termed as a surprising development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

