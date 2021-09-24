Former Afghan policeman commits suicide due to joblessness

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 24 (ANI): A former Afghan policeman died of suicide in eastern Kunar province after he was left jobless post the Taliban takeover of the country.



Shaaker, a 38-year-old policeman died of suicide on Thursday, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban control of Afghanistan, he was left without a job and the previous government had also not paid his three months' salary, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The deceased had two wives and seven children along with his mother and siblings who were all financially supported by him.

"The former policeman died of suicide after he did not find any job and remain without any financial resources to feed his family members," reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

It is worth mentioning that, nearly ten cases of suicide have been witnessed in different provinces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

"The change in regime left nearly 300 thousand security forces members jobless and over one million civil servants all of who have an average of seven people in their families," reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

People of the country have been asking the Taliban to get settled and pave the ground for financial activities and jobs so that they can survive. (ANI)

