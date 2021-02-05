Former Assembly Speaker Patole is new Maharashtra Cong chief

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana F. Patole as the new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, an announcement said here.

He replaces senior leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who became the MPCC President after former chief Ashok Chavan quit following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.