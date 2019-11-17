Former Australian PM Abbott partakes langar at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott partook the langar served by the community kitchen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.

Abbott was seen washing utensils alongside the other devotees and performing Seva at the Gurudwara. The visit has come at a time when the Sikh community is celebrating the 550th Birth Anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.



Speaking on the same, Abbott told reporters, "This is a very significant time for the Sikh Community. I feel very honoured to be here in this wonderful place which has been sanctified by hundreds of years of worship." (ANI)