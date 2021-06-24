Former BBMP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator, Rekha Kadiresh, was stabbed to death near her residence at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru on Thursday.



According to the police, she was distributing food packets when two motorcycle-borne men attacked her. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

"Kadiresh was rushed to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences but she has declared brought dead. The incident happened while she was distributing food packets," the police said.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "I have asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation, the culprits will be arrested soon."

BJP leader N Ramesh has accused MLA of Chamrajpet area Zameer Ahmed behind the incident.

Her husband, Kadiresh, was also stabbed to death by two men on February 7, 2018. (ANI)

