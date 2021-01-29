Former Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee quits from TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): Days after resigning from the state ministerial post, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Rajib Banerjee resigned from the party on Friday.



Rajib tendered his resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for the opportunities provided to him.

In his resignation letter, Rajib wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect."

"I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," he added.

On January 22, Rajib Banerjee stepped down as the Forest Minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet.

Earlier, Rajib had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook.

"I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Notably, several MLAs including former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari inducted into the BJP during Amit Shah's last visit to the state in December last year.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

