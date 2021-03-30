Former BJP leader found dead in a park

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found dead at a park in West Delhi's Fateh Nagar on Monday evening.

According to the police, the 58-year-old leader has been identified as Gurvinder Singh Bawa, former vice-president of the party's West Delhi unit.

As per the police, Bawa's body was found hanging from a grill inside a park at around 6 pm on Monday evening. "Visitors to the park saw his body hanging and alerted the police," said a Delhi Police official.