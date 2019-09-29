Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur joins Chautala's JJP

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) here on Sunday in presence of its leader Dushyant Chautala.

Last month Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) entered into a poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).Interestingly, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat.In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Yadav had filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, however, his candidature was rejected by the returning officer after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.In January 2017, he had posted four videos on social media which showed him complaining about unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on September 27.The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7. (ANI)