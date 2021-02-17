Former Congress MP Satish Sharma dies at 73

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former union minister and Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passed away in Goa on Wednesday. He was 73.



Sharma was Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996.

Born on October 11, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh's Secunderabad, Sharma had pursued Airlines Transport Pilots Rating Course and was educated at Kansas city, the USA. He had represented Rae Bareli constituency, according to the Lok Sabha.

He first became a member of Rajya Sabha in June 1986 and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi in 1991.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condoled Sharma's demise and said that he epitomised dedication and loyalty.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends," Surjewala tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, former union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada wrote: "Sad to hear about the passing away of Captain Satish Sharma. Always warm and encouraging towards his younger colleagues. He will be missed. May he rest in peace." (ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too condoled demise of Sharma and said: "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former Union Minister Capt. Satish Sharma ji. May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Remembering the former Congress MP, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said that Sharma was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that Yechury chaired for many years.

"Sad that Captain Satish Sharma departed. Long standing colleague in the Rajya Sabha, he was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that I chaired for many years. Deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted. (ANI)





