Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, wife offer prayers at Jharkhand temple

The former Indian left arm pace bowler offered prayers with Vedic mantras along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge. The couple spent nearly 30 minutes in the temple.

Ranchi, March 9 (IANS) Former cricketer Zaheer Khan offered prayers at the Goddess Chinmastika temple at Jharkhand's Rajrappa district on Tuesday.

Khan sought the blessings of the goddess and the priest.

"I felt good coming here. I will visit again if the goddess blesses us," Khan told mediapersons.

According to a priest of the temple, Khan had arrived in Ranchi to participate in a programme along with his wife.

The temple is one of the 52 Shatipeeths in the country.

--IANS

ns/ash