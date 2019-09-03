Former ED Director refutes reports of being probed by investigative agencies in DA case

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Enforcement Director (ED) Karnal Singh on Monday refuted media reports of alleged disproportionate property case against him while terming the charges as "false and frivolous".

"It has come to my knowledge that some stories being run against me in media regarding a CVC letter which is based on a complaint by a former Joint Director of the agency named J.P Singh," he said in an open letter to media.

Reminding that he stands as a witness in the court against JP Singh, the former ED Director in a letter said, "To put the record straight, I deem this complaint against me by a corrupt officer without any facts and merit. The charges are false and frivolous and are absolutely denied by me."His statement comes after news reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into a complaint of an alleged disproportionate property case against him.Former ED Director claimed during his tenure as a Director, a report from Central Intelligence Agencies highlighted JP Singh's involvement in a corruption and extortion case."I am disappointed to note that no attempt was made by the media to obtain my response before publishing these allegations against me. I would have readily stated the truth as I am doing now," he added.Terming JP Singh as a "corrupt officer", he said, "It is very sad that certain sections of media are relying on a complaint made by a corrupt officer who is currently being tried in court." (ANI)