Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away on July 8, was cremated on Saturday at his native place in Shimla's Rampur Bushahr with full state honours.



Several leaders, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, and several leaders of BJP and Congress along with and thousands of people paid their tributes Singh to the senior Congress leader.

"Virbhadra Singh contributed immensely for the development of Himachal Pradesh and welfare of its people during his long political career spanning over sixty years. He remained Chief Minister of the state f0r a record six times," Jai Ram Thakur said.

Virbhadra Singh would always be remembered by the people of the state for his contributions, he added.

Virbhadra Singh, a Congress stalwart, passed away at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Thursday at the age of 87.

Himachal Pradesh government had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the former Chief Minister.

Singh was among the most experienced leaders of Congress who had worked with all Prime Ministers from the party beginning with Jawaharlal Nehru. He began his legislative innings when he was elected a member of Parliament in 1962.

He was a nine-time MLA, a five-time member of Parliament and served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. (ANI)

