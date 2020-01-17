Former IPS gets 5-yr jail in MP job scam case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A local special court on Thursday sentenced former IPS officer Rajendra Chaturvedi to five years of imprisonment for taking bribe for recruiting of jail wardens when he was the additional director general (prisons).

Additional Sessions Judge S Pandey awarded the punishment to the Chaturvedi who allegedly accepted in excess of Rs 12 lakh between January 1 and May 26, 2003 on false promise of appointing some people as jail guards.



In 2006, a complaint was lodged against him with the Economic Offences Wing.

The court has also imposed on him a fine of Rs 8.75 lakhs. (ANI)

