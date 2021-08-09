Former Iranian presidential candidate elected Tehran Mayor

Zakani, who renounced his candidacy in favour of incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi, was elected in a meeting of Tehran's City Council on Sunday with 18 out of 21 votes, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of his projects for Tehran, the newly-elected Mayor pointed to the creation of a "social headquarters" aiming to solve problems related to drug addicts, beggars, and child labour, according to the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency.

Zakani added that studies are being carried out to build a new tunnel connecting major highways in the southeast of Tehran, as well as light rail transit infrastructure crossing Iran's capital from the eastern to the western outskirts.

On Saturday, Tehran's City Council elected former Deputy Mayor Alireza Javid to act as caretaker mayor until Zakani's appointment is confirmed by the Interior Ministry.

Zakani replaces Pirouz Hanachi, who had assumed the post in November 2018.

The 6th City Council election was held simultaneously with the presidential election on June 18, 2021.

Zakani, 55, has been serving as a member of the Iranian Parliament representing the city of Qom since early 2020.

He has also led Parliament's Research Centre for nearly a year.

