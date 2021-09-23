Former J-K Bank Chairman, Parvaiz Ahmad Nengru joins JKPC

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman, Parvaiz Ahmad Nengru joined the JK People's Conference.



"Former J-K Bank Chairman, Mr Parvaiz Ahmad Nengru today joined JKPC. He was welcomed into the party by PC President Mr @Sajadlone, PC VP Mr @_GaniVakil, Senior Leaders Mr @Khurshid_AlamJK, Mr @M_Soharvardi, Mr Yasir Reshi, @YJKPC_president Mr @imrankehwah

#CaravanOfChange", tweeted the official handle of the party.

Addressing a press conference, Nengru said, "I thank Sajad ji for welcoming me to the party and together we hope to usher a new era of development here. "

"Collectively, we want a prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir. I will use my domain experience and expertise for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I will help people in facing the economic challenges here. My aim will be to do social and political development here," he said.

Sajad Lone along with other party leaders welcomed Parvaiz Ahmad Nengru to the party today. (ANI)

