Former J-K minister Harsh Dev Singh condemns drone attack on Jammu Airbase

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday condemned the attack on Jammu Airbase that occurred on Sunday and said an attempt is being made to target Jammu.



"Jammu has been peaceful till date and considered a symbol of brotherhood, unity and peace. The panic that is being tried is very condemnable. The Panthers Party demands inquiry in this regard and action should be taken against those who are guilty," Singh told ANI.

"Days before, terrorists have been caught in Jammu and a huge amount of explosives were recovered. Cognizance has to be taken and only condemning Pakistan will not work. The Centre will also have to do a little self-reflection. It is very important to curb Pakistan and restrictions must be imposed on it," he added.

On Sunday, two low-intensity explosions were reported in Jammu Air Force station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

After the incident, sources had said that while investigating airbase attacks that it was emerging as if the drones which were used to carry out the hit dropped the explosives and were moved out from the area by their handlers. However, any parts of the drones were not found in the area.

Multiple agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards along with the local police and Air Force authorities were looking into the first of its kind terror attack in the country which has not caused any major damage to equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there.

The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city. (ANI)

