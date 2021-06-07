Former JD-U MP's brother gunned down in Bihar

The deceased Sunil Kumar, was the owner of a Customer Service Point (CSP), and was carrying Rs 3.6 lakh cash when he was attacked in Sultanganj locality under Sarairanjan police station in the district around 1 p.m.

Patna, June 7 (IANS) Five unidentified persons gunned down the brother of former Janata Dal-United MP Ashwamedh Devi in Bihar's Samastipur district on Monday, the police said.

According to an officer of Sarai Ranjan police station, Sunil Kumar was on the way to the bank to deposit the money.

"The attackers knew about the money being carried. Hence, they took up position on the route from the CSP office to the bank," SHO of Sarairanjan police station, RC Singh said.

"As soon as he reached the spot, they threatened him at gunpoint and tried to snatch the bag containing the money. When Sunil resisted, the men opened fire at him. He sustained two gunshot injuries on his chest and died on the spot," Singh said.

"In the course of our investigation, we are questioning the employees of CSP who might have played the role of informer," he said.

--IANS

ajk/pgh/bg