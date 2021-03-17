Former J&K Deputy CM Baig joins Peoples Conference

Lone, accompanied by senior party leaders, visited Baig at his residence and held discussions on a range of issues faced by the people of J&K.

In a statement, the People's Conference said Lone, on this occasion, invited Baig to return home and be a part of the party from where he started his political career.

"He impressed upon Baig that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of J&K," it said.

Baig, as per the statement, "expressed his pleasure in being able to be a part of the party from where he started his political career" and that he was pleased to be part of the party which he joined as a youth and was groomed by its chief, Abdul Gani Lone.

"Today he has the opportunity to yet again groom leaders like Sajad Lone and many others to take up leadership role in the future times to come," it added.

The statement quoted Baig as saying that apart from many problems plaguing J&K, one of the biggest is the quality of leadership, and quite often he found that the leaders did not have the requisite exposure or the capacity to be able to contribute at a scale and at a level that they are supposed to do. He expressed his great desire to contribute by grooming youngsters and building their capacity to a level where they can rise up to the occasion for the people of J&K.

--IANS

zi/vd