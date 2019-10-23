Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah takes stock of damage due to floods in Badami

(Badami) Karnataka [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited Badami town to take the stock of the damage due to floods.

The senior Congress leader was accompanied by a group of men and the local police.

He was standing on the broken road in Badami damaged by the relentless rain in the past couple of weeks.Notably, roads have also been damaged in Palar area near Male Mahadeshwara hills on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.On Wednesday, around four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams were pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district.The state authorities are also making efforts to rehabilitate those affected and provide them with relief materials.More teams are on standby for other districts as well, informed PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence on Twitter in the morning today.A house in Hosuru village of Gadag collapsed today, following heavy rains in the region at around 9 in the morning. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident.A pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on October 16 held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state. (ANI)