Former KPCC general secretary Vijayan Thomas joins BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for Congress, former Congress General Secretary in Kerala, Vijayan Thomas on Friday joined the BJP, ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls alleging factionalism in Congress in the state.



Speaking to ANI, Thomas pointed out that overindulgence of groups in Congress in Kerala -A Group and I Group -headed by senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala respectively was the reason for him to quit the party.

" The Congress party in Kerala is divided into two groups. These two groups have two leaders. You have to be with them or loyal with them, only then you will be considered," he said.

Further, he said clarifying about the situation that made him quit Congress and join BJP, " Two days back PC Chacko himself mentioned all these things. With this situation so many people are upset.

"This is a starting may be , there are people who are looking for a replacement in different places. Is congress a sinking ship? Somebody should take responsibility to correct these things. All the states are facing problem," said Thomas who had resigned as KPCC general secretary few days back.

He is the second person to leave Congress alleging factionalism in the party. Previously PC Chacko, a prominent face in the party and its spokesperson had resigned recently.

"It may be just a start, many senior leaders will leave soon," Thomas said at the press conference stating that "many leaders in the party are upset but not openly saying it."

"In the state who is looking after things? There is no leadership, everything is being shared based on groups," he alleged.

Vijayan Thomas who was looking to contest from Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram was not considered by Congress during the candidate selection process and he revolted against the leadership did not consent.

Thomas joining BJP will make the situation more difficult for Congress as Nemom from where the lone BJP MLA O rajagopal won in 2016, will be a prestige seat for the party. (ANI)