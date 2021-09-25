Former minister resigns from JKPM

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Former minister and president of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) on Saturday resigned from the party's presidentship and also its basic membership.

Javaid Mustafa Mir, former minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government, told reporters told that he has resigned as the JKPM president and also as its basic member.