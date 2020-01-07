Former MLA tries to polish shoes of cop after he was not allowed to join Amaravati farmers' protest

Penamaluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bode Prasad on Tuesday tried to polish the shoes of a police officer to mark his protest as he was not allowed to take part in the agitation by Amaravati farmers.

Prasad has also taken up 'Deeksha' in solidarity with Amaravati farmers at his house in Penamaluru.Condemning the police decision for not allowing him to join farmers' agitation, Prasad put up a tent in front of his house and took up 'Deeksha' supporting the agitating farmers of Amaravati.Ahead of the protest, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday placed some TDP leaders under house arrest so that they cannot join the demonstration against the three capitals proposal.Earlier in the day, the Political Joint Action Committee called for a blockade of highways to press their demand that Amaravati is retained as the state capital.In view of this blockade, former Minister N Anand Babu, and TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were placed under house arrest in Guntur districts by the police.Condemning the house arrest of the leaders, TDP state president K Kala Venkatrao in a statement said: "The government's act is cowardice."The GN Rao Committee has recommended that Andhra Pradesh government should decentralise development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on the environment and for balanced regional growth.The government is also considering the recommendations of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report on the comprehensive development of the state. (ANI)