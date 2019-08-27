Former MP CM courts arrest with supporters

Training his guns at the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, he said the government had failed on all fronts. "The government has not waived farm loans and has failed to fulfil its promises. We are not scared of this government. When we weren't scared during the Emergency, why will we be scared now," Chouhan said.

Addressing a rally, Chouhan said he would continue to fight till farmers' loans were waived. He also accused the state government of not fulfilling other promises, like payment of unemployment allowance and halving of the power bills.

The Congress government had discontinued the BJP government's schemes, such as Tirth Darshan Yojana that facilitated pilgrimage for the elderly, he alleged. BJP Vice-President Prabhat Jha also courted arrest along with Chouhan and several other BJP wokers.