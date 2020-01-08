Former MP Jithender Reddy participates in CAA outreach program in Telangana

Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday participated in Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Outreach Program in Mahabubnagar.

A press release issued from the office of Reddy said, "As part of the CAA Jan Jagran, Reddy met and spoke to several shopkeepers and cleared doubts or rumours spread by opposition parties regarding the Act."



He assured the shopkeepers and the public that no Indian citizen, despite his caste, religion, and region, will be affected by the CAA.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has brought in the act to help minorities in neighbouring countries as they are persecuted and harassed on the basis of their religion there," the official statement said.

Reddy highlighted how lakhs of Hindus and Sikhs migrated from Pakistan and Bangladesh to India 30 to 40 years ago and still have no rights. This Act will guarantee citizenship and land ownership rights to these people.

Reddy was accompanied by senior BJP leaders of Mahbubnagar district during the Jan Jagran campaign. (ANI)

