Former Nepal PM begins consultation with doctors in Delhi

The senior leader of Janata Samajwadi Party had left for India on February 21 citing that he will be in consultation with the health professionals at the Institute for gastrointestinal issues, he had been receiving treatment for which in Nepal's Lalitpur based Nidan Hospital for a while, the Himalayan Times reported.

Kathmandu, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Prime Minister of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai, who is currently in the New Delhi seeking medical treatment, has begun consultation with doctors on Tuesday at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

"He had an appointment with the doctors at 1.30 p.m. wherein discussions regarding how to take the treatment forward were held," Central Committee Member of the JSP and Bhattarai's Press Advisor Bishwadeep Pandey said.

According to Bhattarai's secretariat, the doctors involved in his treatment in Nepal have advised him to rule out whether or not he has developed a neuroendocrine tumor, suspecting the same, and he is travelling to India in line with the doctors' advice.

He will be staying at the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi for the duration of his treatment.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife regarding the possibility of Bhattarai making a political visit or two during his stay in New Delhi.

--IANS

int/