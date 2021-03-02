Former Nepal PM thanks India for COVID-19 vaccines, blames miscommunication for rough patch

By Ashoke Raj



New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Tuesday thanked India for the help extended to the Himalayan nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former PM Bhattarai, who is in New Delhi for his medical check-up, said he wanted to thank India on behalf of the people of Nepal.

"Thank you Indian government for providing Covid-19 vaccines. Nepal is feeling very happy and relief after getting vaccines," Baburam told ANI.

Nepal last month received the second shipment of one million doses of the coronavirus vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name Covishield.

Commenting on the rough patch between India and Nepal, the former Prime Minister said he tried to improve the relationship in the early days of his government. "The relationship was good in the beginning, later there were miscommunications in the Government of India and Nepal and the relations between two countries deteriorated," Bhattarai said.

"I have been advocating always in favour of building good relation, good economy situations and strong security relation with Nepal and India," he added.

Whether Chinese influence on Nepal affected India-Nepal relation, Bhattarai said, "It's not right. We've close people-to-people relation, economic and historical relations between us. How can it get affected due to someone else? Both sides must sit together to resolve it." (ANI)

