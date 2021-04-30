Former NSG chief's last rites held, with Delhi Police's help

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police again presented its human face after it organised the cremation of the National Security Guard's former Director General, K.L. Watts, who had passed away at his home on Friday.

According to DCP South Delhi Atul Bhatia, the police received a request from the family members of Watts to arrange for his cremation as his family was in deep distress and other family members were also in hospital.